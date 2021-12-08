Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,549 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.50% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIDU. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2,281.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 24,886 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 93,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of FIDU opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average is $54.66. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $45.48 and a 12-month high of $57.77.

