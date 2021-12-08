Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,060 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,746,000.

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.63. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $118.04 and a 12 month high of $191.13.

