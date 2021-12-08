Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,605 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 13,211 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

