Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,320 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,479 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX stock opened at $205.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

