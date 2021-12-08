Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $4.58 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.02% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,408,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCG opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $58.82.

