Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,117 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $122.32 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $102.20 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.25 and its 200 day moving average is $117.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

