Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 3,127 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,855,000 after acquiring an additional 306,398 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,967,000 after acquiring an additional 30,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,860,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,436,000 after acquiring an additional 127,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $148.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $151.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.13 and a 200 day moving average of $143.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

