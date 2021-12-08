Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

NYSE:MS opened at $102.50 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $183.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

