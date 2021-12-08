Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,127,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,592,000 after buying an additional 42,083 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 41.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,425,653. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $134.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.03. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.66 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

