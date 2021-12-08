Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

