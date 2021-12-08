Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.2% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $57,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,523.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,425.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,422.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

