KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,227 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $12,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 46.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

