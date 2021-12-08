Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KEYS. UBS Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.38.

Shares of KEYS opened at $202.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $203.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,939 shares of company stock worth $27,931,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

