Kineko Reaches One Day Volume of $5,411.00 (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last week, Kineko has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. Kineko has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $5,411.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00058245 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,358.80 or 0.08732471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00061510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00080778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,012.75 or 1.00196235 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.