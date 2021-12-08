Kleros (PNK) Price Reaches $0.0962 on Top Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 8th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $59.54 million and $1.27 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.0962 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00012423 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000045 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00072766 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.41 or 0.00625673 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 619,148,297 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.