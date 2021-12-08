Klimatas (KTS) Hits Market Cap of $8,808.78

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $8,808.78 and approximately $67.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

