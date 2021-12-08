KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post earnings of ($1.98) per share for the quarter. KLX Energy Services has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share for the quarter. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 36.24% and a negative return on equity of 835.23%. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. KLX Energy Services has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69.

In other KLX Energy Services news, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 8,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $43,918.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 6,337 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $31,241.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,388. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KLX Energy Services stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,238 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of KLX Energy Services worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

