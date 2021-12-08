KoHo Chain Price Hits $0.0236 on Major Exchanges (KHC)

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last seven days, KoHo Chain has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. One KoHo Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. KoHo Chain has a market capitalization of $315,500.43 and $6,044.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00057971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.09 or 0.08738840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00061630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00080436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,168.56 or 1.00413668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002817 BTC.

KoHo Chain Profile

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

Buying and Selling KoHo Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KoHo Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

