Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.420-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Korn Ferry also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.42-1.56 EPS.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Sunday, October 24th.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Korn Ferry stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

