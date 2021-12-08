Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.
Shares of KHC stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.14.
In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,658,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,026,917. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.
Kraft Heinz Company Profile
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
Featured Story: Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.