Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.48 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report $209.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $210.10 million and the lowest is $208.90 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $206.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $809.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $808.80 million to $810.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $889.50 million, with estimates ranging from $873.90 million to $910.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on KTOS. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $160,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $258,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,984 shares of company stock worth $2,159,993 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

KTOS stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.70. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

