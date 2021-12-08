Krishna Kantheti Sells 47,434 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 47,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $296,936.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Krishna Kantheti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Krishna Kantheti sold 89,661 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $562,174.47.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Krishna Kantheti sold 68,597 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $454,112.14.

Shares of OUST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.52. 1,580,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,037. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,875,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Ouster by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,198,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 154,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OUST shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ouster in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

