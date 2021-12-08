Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.94 and last traded at $43.14. Approximately 370,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,700,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.07.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners raised their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

