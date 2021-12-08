Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) CEO Purchases $173,564.04 in Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 14,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $173,564.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ KRON traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 165,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,806. The firm has a market cap of $752.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $38.98.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Kronos Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

