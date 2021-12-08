Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $105.72

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.72 and traded as high as $112.70. Kubota shares last traded at $112.28, with a volume of 22,314 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kubota had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kubota Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Kubota Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

