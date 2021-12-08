KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) & ACS Motion Control (OTCMKTS:ACSEF) Financial Contrast

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) and ACS Motion Control (OTCMKTS:ACSEF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares KULR Technology Group and ACS Motion Control’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KULR Technology Group -468.68% -97.13% -77.00% ACS Motion Control N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for KULR Technology Group and ACS Motion Control, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KULR Technology Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 ACS Motion Control 0 0 0 0 N/A

KULR Technology Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.75%. Given KULR Technology Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KULR Technology Group is more favorable than ACS Motion Control.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of KULR Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.4% of ACS Motion Control shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KULR Technology Group and ACS Motion Control’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KULR Technology Group $620,000.00 543.77 -$2.85 million N/A N/A ACS Motion Control N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACS Motion Control has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KULR Technology Group.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices. The company was founded by Michael Mo in December 2015 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

About ACS Motion Control

ACS Motion Control Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of motion control systems for motion centric applications. Its products include multi-axis motion controllers, integrated control modules, universal drive modules, NanoPWM drive modules, and motor drive interfaces. The company was founded by Ze’ev Kirshenboim and Jacob Engel on June 9, 1985 and is headquartered in Migdal HaEmek, Israel.

