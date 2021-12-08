Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar Purchases 16,213 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 16,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $44,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 19,289 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $57,674.11.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 21,706 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,862.10.

On Monday, November 29th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 13,774 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,184.26.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 11,225 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $33,338.25.

On Monday, November 22nd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 18,052 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $54,336.52.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 12,119 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $34,781.53.

On Monday, November 8th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 19,688 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $61,229.68.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 17,167 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,419.39.

On Monday, November 1st, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 25,400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $78,994.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 23,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,710.00.

NYSE ARC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $126.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.31.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

