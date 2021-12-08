Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $81.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.43 million, a PE ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth $236,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

