Kuverit Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Kuverit coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kuverit has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $266,064.88 and $19.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kuverit alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00045063 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.72 or 0.00219914 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,636,935,493 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuverit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuverit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.