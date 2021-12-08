La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Sells $967,093.77 in Stock

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $967,093.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE LZB traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.91. The stock had a trading volume of 265,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,249. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,479,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 238.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 371,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 74.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after purchasing an additional 288,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 144.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 225,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 670.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

