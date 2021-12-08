Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151,597 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of Ladder Capital worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,624,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,606,000 after acquiring an additional 241,540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 47.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,423,000 after acquiring an additional 954,106 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 102,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 182,916 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 91.93 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 94.17, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 615.43%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.