Lamden (TAU) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $790,947.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $26.66 million and approximately $790,947.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

