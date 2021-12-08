Lamprell (LON:LAM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 38.45 ($0.51). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 38.45 ($0.51), with a volume of 306,683 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £157.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Lamprell Company Profile (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamprell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamprell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.