Landbox (LAND) Price Tops $0.0056

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $424,772.33 and $29,797.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Landbox has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00058476 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,391.14 or 0.08631848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00062588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00080513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,942.29 or 1.00139475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

