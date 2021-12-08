Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Trading Up 3.3%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.65. 22,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 146,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of uranium assets. Its projects include Churchrock and ISR, La Jara Mesa, La Sal, Westmoreland, and Murphy. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Australia, and the USA. The company was founded on May 29, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

