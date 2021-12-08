Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $149.01

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$149.01 and last traded at C$149.01, with a volume of 1882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$152.68.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAS.A. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$191.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins cut shares of Lassonde Industries to a “hold” rating and set a C$179.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$169.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$174.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

