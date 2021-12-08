Laura Izurieta Sells 6,062 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total value of $4,176,354.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $8.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $707.80. 7,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,013. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $337.83 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $711.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.09.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $199,823,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,347,000 after purchasing an additional 319,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $769.95.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

