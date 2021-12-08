Lead Wallet (LEAD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $73,683.00

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $73,683.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,384.78 or 0.08629922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00061859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00080760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,869.85 or 1.00119592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.