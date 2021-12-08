Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Buys 11,250 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 274,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,507,000.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,926. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $50.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36.

