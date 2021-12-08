Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 96,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 25,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $413.49. 34,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,042. The firm has a market cap of $431.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.