Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Invests $1.84 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 816.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 877.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $91,091,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.21 and a 200 day moving average of $223.09. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $249.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.