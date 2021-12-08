Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $4.98 on Wednesday, hitting $2,955.75. 14,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,705. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,871.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,744.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total transaction of $39,948,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $524,338,129. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

