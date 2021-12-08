Legacy Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,599 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 213,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 18,342 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 102,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 566,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 54,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 121,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 65,435 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,317. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

