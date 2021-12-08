Legacy Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up 2.7% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $8,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 723.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

CWB traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $83.74. 4,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,512. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $78.83 and a twelve month high of $92.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.19.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.