Legacy Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LQD stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $133.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,641,893. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.91. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.91 and a 1 year high of $138.21.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

