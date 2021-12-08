Legacy Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 12.5% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $41,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.19. 11,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,146. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.99 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.69.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

