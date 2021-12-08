Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Legacy Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,802,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,378,000 after buying an additional 136,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,265,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,318,000 after buying an additional 55,667 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 846,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,192,000 after buying an additional 42,210 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 788,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,072,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.99. The company had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,576. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.12. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $83.69 and a twelve month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

