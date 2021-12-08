Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $31.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 9.5% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $31,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.30. 1,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,341. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $186.87 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

