Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $9.80 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.9% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,400,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,968,000 after purchasing an additional 78,878 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $267,000. Invst LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 139,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 416,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $57.23. 7,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,739. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

