Legacy Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 353,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOA stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $72.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,561. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.30. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $73.77.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

